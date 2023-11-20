The Tennessee Titans are very frustrated after they were blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars to drop to 3-7.

The Tennessee Titans suffered a brutal 34-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and a number of members of the team sounded off after the frustrating loss that dropped the team to 3-7 on the year.

“It's not good enough,” Derrick Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of tennesseetitans.com. “We're not playing good enough as a team, not good enough on offense. It's not good enough to win. And when you play like that, that is the result you are going to get. All I can say is we jut have to try and improve; I know I am going to try and do that. I am going to keep working, do whatever I can to help us win in any possible way.”

Derrick Henry is arguably the biggest star on the team, and the biggest defensive star Jeffery Simmons is frustrated with the Titans' performance against the Jaguars as well.

“Damn right it's frustrating,” Jeffery Simmons said, via Wyatt. “Losing is frustrating. … We have to figure it out. We didn't do enough. When are we going to do enough to win?”

Mike Vrabel spoke about the loss as well and trying to build a culture with the Titans.

“When you lose, nobody did enough,” Mike Vrabel said, via Wyatt. “We're trying to create a culture, and an environment, that when you lose, everyone has to be better. There's an accountability. … I am frustrated for the players, and I am disappointed for the players – I want them to have success. I know how hard they work, and what they put into it.”

The Titans will look to rebound next week at home against the Carolina Panthers.