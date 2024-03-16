In the dynamic realm of NFL free agency, every transaction undergoes intense scrutiny and appraisal. One such transaction is the Green Bay Packers' retaining of running back AJ Dillon on a one-year contract worth $1.125 million. This deal has sparked several reactions throughout the football community, with many commending the Packers for securing a promising talent at an advantageous price point. Let's delve into the specifics of this agreement and examine the reasons behind its “A” grade rating.
Green Bay Packers' 2023 Season Recap
At first glance, the Packers didn't enter the 2023 season with the highest of expectations. Sporting the youngest roster in the league and coming off an eight-win season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Packers faced uncertainties.
Following Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets in the offseason, the season was largely seen as an opportunity to evaluate quarterback Jordan Love. However, Love's impressive performance throughout the season propelled the Packers into contention in the NFC playoff race. This was in addition to the development of Green Bay's young receiving corps and timely defensive plays.
Securing a winning record and a Wild Card berth with a Week 18 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers solidified their status as a force to be reckoned with in the postseason. Sadly, their journey concluded with a narrow 24-21 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round. Moving forward, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst must now focus on building upon the team's successes in the upcoming 2024 offseason.
Dillon Stays in Green Bay
Running back AJ Dillon has opted to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a one-year contract. The agreement is subject to a physical examination, as Dillon was sidelined for the last three games of the season due to a stinger injury.
In an unexpected turn of events, Aaron Jones was released, subsequently joining the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Dillon chose to return to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
With this development, the Packers will have an interesting backfield tandem for the 2024 season. Transitioning from the “Lightning and Thunder” duo of Jones and Dillon, the Packers are now set to feature a formidable “Thunder and Thunder” combination with Josh Jacobs alongside Dillon.
“You have to have two,” Gutekunst explained. “AJ’s done a great job for us the past four years and we’d love to have him back. We’ll see where that goes, but we’re going to have to address that one way or another.”
Here we will look at and grade AJ Dillon's $1.125 million contract with the Green Bay Packers during the 2024 NFL offseason.
Grade: A
Welcome Return
Was AJ Dillon's performance disappointing last season? Yes. With Aaron Jones sidelined for the first three months, Dillon struggled to shoulder the offensive load. The team only found its rhythm when Jones returned and Dillon battled through his own injury setbacks. Nevertheless, this signing proves to be a smart move due to Dillon's proven track record and minimal salary cap impact.
Keep in mind that Dillon's effectiveness aligns closely with Green Bay's win-loss record. Ranking first among 50 running backs with at least 275 carries over the past three seasons, Dillon's consistency stands out. That's even with his challenging 2023 campaign where he ranked 10th.
Dillon's physical prowess is also undeniable. Yes, he may not possess explosive speed. However, his ability to gain tough yards and excel in pass-catching situations make him a valuable asset. Despite his size, his rankings in missed-tackle percentage and yards after contact per carry last season may raise eyebrows. However, his proficiency in the passing game, pass protection, and ball security balances out his skill set.
Good Fit
Contrary to his shortcomings in rushing metrics, Dillon shines in passing situations. He ranks among the top performers in yards after the catch per reception and converting catches into first downs. His versatility as an all-around back complements the Packers' offensive scheme. This is evident in his reliable hands, aptitude for pass protection, and ability to grind out tough yards.
“AJ’s been a great member of our team,” LaFleur said at the end of the 2023 season. “You’ve got to have multiple backs in this league. You have to. It’s just the pounding these guys take. I think you could really see his value every year towards the end of the season. Shoot, I’d love to have him back here.”
With Jacobs and Dillon anchoring the depth chart, the Packers appear secure in their backfield. While Gutekunst may seek a change-of-pace runner in the upcoming draft, the urgency to utilize high draft picks for this purpose has significantly diminished. That's thanks to Dillon's return.
Looking Ahead
AJ Dillon's one-year, $1.125 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers emerges as a savvy move. The team earns a solid “A” grade for it. Despite facing challenges during the previous season, Dillon's proven versatility and reliability make him a valuable asset to the Packers' offense. With his return alongside Josh Jacobs, Green Bay solidifies its backfield and frees up draft resources to address other areas of need. As the NFL offseason progresses, the Packers can move forward with confidence. They now know they have a potent running game bolstered by Dillon's presence. With expectations high for the upcoming season, the Packers and their fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Dillon's impact on the field.