Which Defenses will help you win in Week 15?

As we enter Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, a pivotal moment unfolds for those who have secured a playoff berth in their fantasy football leagues. While reaching this stage is commendable, the celebration window is brief. Of course, the win-or-go-home stakes of the playoffs allow only a single opportunity for success. To navigate this high-pressure week successfully, let's refine your lineups by offering top recommendations for starting and benching players at the Defense position.

With byes and the regular season now in the past, attention turns entirely to the pursuit of championship glory. The significance of optimizing your lineup cannot be overstated during this critical phase. The decisions you make have the potential to propel you closer to the highly coveted title. Even if your team didn't secure a playoff spot, there's still an opportunity to stay engaged through daily fantasy football contests. In this week's analysis, we will not only address the traditional start 'em or sit 'em dilemmas for season-long fantasy managers but also highlight a couple of notable fantasy football bargains.

Ahead of Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Defenses to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Defenses to Start in Week 15

Miami Dolphins (vs NYJ)

The Dolphins' defensive unit has emerged as a favored streaming option, benefiting from a string of favorable matchups. This week's clash against the Jets continues the trend. Keep in mind that the Jets' offense has been vulnerable, yielding 55 sacks and 24 giveaways. Despite Zach Wilson's improved performance last week, his history of committing errors keeps the Dolphins in contention for fantasy football success. The Jets have allowed 17-plus fantasy points to opposing defenses in three of their last four games, and Miami remains a viable choice this week.

Jalen Ramsey: 22.1 passer rating allowed when targeted this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9j8bRdDdwg — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) December 15, 2023

Los Angeles Rams (vs WAS)

While the Rams' defense has been inconsistent in fantasy football production, a matchup against the Commanders presents a promising opportunity. The Commanders' offense has conceded 58 sacks and committed 23 giveaways this season. This makes the Rams an appealing choice in this NFC showdown.

Atlanta Falcons (@ CAR)

In Week 14, the Panthers surrendered 21 fantasy football points to the Saints' defense, the highest-scoring D/ST of the week. Since Week 9, Carolina has allowed 21-plus points to three different defenses in half of their games. These impactful defensive performances make it worthwhile to exploit the upside against the Panthers. This week, that opportunity falls to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs (@ NE)

Sure, the Steelers' defense may not have enjoyed a standout fantasy football performance against New England in Week 14. However, the Patriots had previously allowed 12 or more fantasy points to opposing defenses in three consecutive games. Despite the Chiefs facing recent challenges in fantasy point production, they remain a formidable defensive unit.

Start ‘Em: New Orleans Saints (@ NYG) and Tennessee Titans (vs HOU)

Defenses to Sit in Week 15

New England Patriots (vs KC)

Despite the Patriots' defense performing admirably in recent weeks, facing the Chiefs poses a formidable challenge. Yes, the Chiefs' offensive statistics may not be as prolific as in the past. However, they have allowed a mere 18 sacks and remain a tough matchup for opposing defenses. Despite the Patriots' recent success, it might be prudent to consider alternative defensive options this week.

New York Jets (@ MIA)

Although the Jets displayed an impressive stat line in their previous win over the Texans, chasing those points this week might not be advisable. The Jets face a daunting road matchup against the Dolphins' high-scoring offense. This may limit their defensive upside. While the Jets' defense has proven its capabilities, Miami presents a formidable challenge. With the season on the line, it could be wise to explore other defensive options.

Dallas Cowboys (@ BUF)

Following a successful fantasy football outing against a potent offense, the Cowboys' defense faces a stern test against Josh Allen. Yes, the Cowboys may still be a reliable source for turnovers. That said, their encounter with a high-scoring Buffalo offense in cold outdoor conditions presents a challenging scenario. Given the stakes of the season, it might be advisable to look for a defense with a more favorable matchup.

Sit 'em: Buffalo Bills (vs DAL) and Denver Broncos (@ DET)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers navigate the pivotal landscape of Week 15, the decisions regarding defensive selections can significantly impact the outcome of crucial matchups. Balancing the enticing prospects of streaming options with the recognition of formidable challenges is key in these win-or-go-home scenarios. Whether opting for defenses with favorable matchups or exercising caution with units facing high-powered offenses strategic choices are paramount. Remember, the pursuit of fantasy football glory demands a meticulous approach, and the nuances of each defensive recommendation carry weight in the quest for championship success. As the 2023 NFL season heads toward its climax, may your defensive choices propel you one step closer to fantasy football triumph.