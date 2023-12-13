Jets quarterback Zach Wilson shocked the NFL world in his Week 14 return to the lineup against the Texans.

Add another twist to Zach Wilson’s roller coaster season with the New York Jets. The embattled quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after a terrific performance in a 30-6 win against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

Of course, Wilson's outstanding play followed a two-game benching due to his ineffective performance as New York’s starting QB.

So it goes with the polarizing 24-year-old.

Wilson completed his first six passes against the Texans and finished 27-for-36 in the air for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. It was his third 300-yard passing performance in 33 NFL games and seventh time he threw a pair of TD passes.

He established single-game career highs by completing 75 percent of his passes and finishing with a 117.9 passer rating.

Wilson did all this amid reports he was “hesitant” to return to the lineup after being benched. And his near perfect day came in lousy weather conditions at MetLife Stadium. It also helped the Jets (5-8) end a five-game losing streak.

“I mean, he balled man, he balled,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain. … Zach went crazy today.”

highlights! get your @ZachWilson AFC Offensive Player of the Week highlights here! pic.twitter.com/0hFEx0zbBf — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 13, 2023

Zach Wilson likely played ‘best game in his career' against Texans

Jets coach Robert Saleh took his praise to another level, saying Wilson played “the best game in his career.”

Saleh probably hit the mark with that one. Wilson was poised and efficient, made smart decisions and got the ball downfield with some exciting throws, often scrambling on the run.

“Zach was unbelievable,” Saleh said.

He was, especially in light of his up and down season since replacing Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the season after the future Hall of Famer ruptured his Achilles in Week 1.

Now it’s time for Wilson to follow up that stunning outing with another when the Jets visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.