Safety Jordan Whitehead spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a two-year hiatus with the New York Jets, Whitehead has found his way back to the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay has signed Whitehead to a two-year, $9 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal comes with a max value of $10.5 million.
Whitehead is coming off arguably his best season in the league after setting numerous career-highs. His 97 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions all set career-bests. Over his 93 games total in the league, Whitehead has put up 478 tackles, 42 passes defended and four interceptions.
Tampa Bay used their franchise tag on fellow safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Now with Whitehead back in the fold, the Buccaneers have their back of the secondary in place. The Bucs are hoping Whitehead's arrival brings an extra spark to the pass defense. Tampa finished the 2023 season ranked 29th in pass defense, allowing 248.9 yards per game.
The Buccaneers have been focused on retaining their own throughout the offseason. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Lavonte David all re-signed with the organization. While $9 million isn't necessarily the biggest splash, this time around Tampa Bay went outside of the franchise to maximize their talent.
Jordan Whitehead knows what it takes to succeed with the Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in his first run. Now back for round two, Tampa is hoping Whitehead's reunion gives the defense another lockdown option and keeps the Buccaneers atop the NFC South.