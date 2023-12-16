Which Wide Receivers will bring you the points in Week 15?

With the byes and the fantasy football regular season behind us, the spotlight is now on chasing that championship glory. Ensuring your lineup is on point becomes crucial in this pivotal phase. Your decisions can potentially propel you closer to the coveted title. Even if your team missed out on the playoffs, there's still a chance to stay engaged through daily fantasy football contests. In this week's analysis, we'll not only delve into the conventional start 'em or sit 'em decisions for season-long fantasy managers but also tip our hat to a couple of noteworthy fantasy football bargains.

Ahead of Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 15

Rashee Rice, KC (@ NE)

After putting on a show in his last three outings against the Raiders, Packers, and Bills, Rashee Rice is a must-start. With a consistent streak of at least 14.4 PPR points, nine targets, and seven catches in each game, he's become a reliable force. He also faces a Patriots defense that has allowed five receivers to score 12.3 PPR points or more in the last five games. As such, Rice should be viewed as a solid receiver across all leagues.

Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ DET)

Sure, Courtland Sutton's target numbers haven't been ideal lately. That said, his production speaks volumes. He has scored touchdowns in seven of his last eight games and tallied 10 on the season. We think Sutton should have a good game against the Lions. Detroit has surrendered eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with eight receivers posting at least 13.4 PPR points during that period.

Cooper Kupp & Puka Nacua, LAR (vs WAS)

Some may question the inclusion of both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. However, their viability is undeniable. With Matthew Stafford hitting his stride and Kupp regaining health, the Rams receivers are back in the spotlight. Nacua is also on pace to match Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie yards record. They face the Commanders, who have conceded the most yards, second-most touchdowns, and second-most fantasy PPG to WRs this season.

Jayden Reed, GB (vs TB)

Jayden Reed delivered another strong performance last week. He showcased versatility with rushing yards and a touchdown. With a team-high 10 targets and eight catches for 27 yards, Reed's consistency shines through. He goes up against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most yards to receivers and the fifth-most fantasy PPG to the position. As such, Reed should have another fruitful outing.

Start ‘Em: DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs HOU) and Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ MIA)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 15

Brandin Cooks, DAL (@ BUF)

Brandin Cooks came close to finding the end zone in Week 14 against Philadelphia. However, he fell just shy of the goal line. His touchdown streak at home stands at four games, but his road performances tell a different story. Outside of Dallas, Cooks has struggled. He averages a mere 5.7 PPR points in six away games. Additionally, he hasn't seen more than five targets in any of his last four outings. Heading into Week 15 against Buffalo, Cooks is a risky proposition.

Tee Higgins, CIN (vs MIN)

In his two games since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Tee Higgins has managed just five catches for 108 yards with no touchdowns on seven targets. His touchdown production has been limited to a single game this season, back in Week 2. He faces a formidable Vikings defense that's been tough against the pass. They have also allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 10. Because of this, Higgins doesn't carry much fantasy football appeal in Week 15.

Jordan Addison, MIN (@ CIN)

On paper, the fantasy football matchup for Jordan Addison against Cincinnati seems promising. The Bengals have allowed the most yards to receivers since Week 10. However, recent performances from Minnesota's passing attack have raised concerns. Addison has endured three consecutive games with single-digit fantasy points. His target share also took a hit when Nick Mullens took over for Joshua Dobbs. Addison was targeted only once on Mullens' 13 pass attempts. It's therefore advisable to play it safe and steer clear of him in Week 15.

Sit 'em: Chris Godwin, TB (@ GB) and Adam Thielen, CAR (@ ATL)

Looking Ahead

As we navigate the critical landscape of fantasy football Week 15, the decisions made regarding wide receivers could be the game-changer in the quest for championship glory. Rashee Rice continues to be a beacon of consistency for the Chiefs, while Courtland Sutton's knack for finding the end zone makes him a reliable play against the Lions. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are now must-start options, capitalizing on a favorable matchup against the Commanders. Jayden Reed has been a standout for the Packers, poised for success against a vulnerable Buccaneers defense.

On the flip side, caution is advised with Brandin Cooks and Tee Higgins. Jordan Addison, despite an enticing matchup, also raises concerns due to recent underwhelming performances. As we make these critical start 'em and sit 'em decisions, remember, the path to fantasy football glory is paved with strategic choices. Week 15 is no exception.