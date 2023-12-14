It sure looks like Courtland Sutton is loving his improved chemistry with Broncos QB Russell Wilson...

Russell Wilson's first year with the Denver Broncos in 2022 couldn't have gone much worse. He had the worst year statistically of his career, and the Broncos offense was the definition of ineptitude.

But in 2023, the Broncos now have a proven, offensive-minded head coach in Sean Payton. They had a rough start to their campaign. However, they seem to have tidied up some of the most glaring issues and now sit at 7-6. Plus, it seems like Payton has brought back shades of vintage Wilson.

On top of Wilson looking like his vintage self, he's starting to build some incredible chemistry with wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Throughout 2023, Sutton has often acted like a security blanket for Wilson.

Wilson's powerful arm combined with Sutton's knack for snagging 50-50 balls has become quite the winning formula.

“Russ and I have gotten into a really good spot of being able to find each other on scrambles,” Sutton said on his chemistry with his QB, per the team's website.

On one play against the Los Angeles Chargers, the pocket was closing quickly around Wilson. However Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson were on the same page, and Sutton continued running deep. This resulted in an absolutely jaw-dropping one-handed touchdown catch by Sutton.

“I was in the spot I was supposed to be in, but once he gets out of the pocket, another play starts,” Sutton said. “… I almost came back. I almost ran back towards him, but literally I heard him in my head say ‘top down' and I was just like, ‘All right, I'm just going to go deep.' As soon as I went deep, we locked eyes from a distance, and he just gave me a chance.”