Rashee Rice turned himself into Glenn Heights, TX police on Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for his role in a late March car crash that left several people injured. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was reportedly taken to the DeSoto jail, where he posted $40,000 bond and was released, according to ABC 8 in Dallas.
Rice faces eight charges in the case—six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault. The 23-year-old has been cooperating with police since the March 30th incident.
“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident,” Rice said in an April 3rd statement. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone involved in Saturday's accident.”
Rice admitted to investigators last week that he was driving the Lamborghini SUV leased in his name involved in the North Central Expressway accident. After an apparent street race with a Corvette ended with both cars crashing in the far left lane of the highway, Rice and others in the vehicles were seen and photographed leaving the scene of the six-car accident.
Theodore Knox, a cornerback on the SMU football team who was a college teammate of Rice's for the 2022 season, was driving the Corvette. He faces the same charges as rice, while no passengers in either vehicle have been charged with crimes.
Chiefs would sorely miss Rashee Rice amid possible suspension
It's still unclear what legal repercussions Rice will ultimately face as a result of his transgression. Assuming he pleads guilty to the charges against him instead of facing a trial, there's a chance the NFL could suspend Rice for a portion of the 2024 season for violating its code of conduct—what could his best-case scenario while facing multiple charges that carry maximum punishments of jail time.
No one will feel sorry for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs if Rice misses time next season. His absence would loom large for Kansas City's offense, though, considering the vital role Rice played as a rookie en route to leading Chiefs wideouts in catches, yards, touchdowns and targets.
Rice finished 2023 with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, his role increasing as the season wore on. Kansas City relied on him even more during its four-game playoff run, with Rice racking up 26 catches on 33 targets for 262 yards and a score.
The Chiefs failed to make the major wide receiver splash in free agency so many fans wanted them to after that sorely disappointing position group cost them multiple wins during the regular season. They did sign Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, however, giving Mahomes another proven pass-catching weapon alongside future Hall-of-Fame tight end Travis Kelce and Rice. Expect Kansas City to nab a wideout early in the 2024 NFL draft, too.