Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is going to be seeing some more touches in the team's offense. The team's young wideout is taking on an increased role after catching a critical touchdown pass in the Chiefs' 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Rice is excited about his new responsibilities.

“I think they've shown a lot more confidence in me, but I kind of feel like … that's starting in practice,” Rice said, per ESPN. “It doesn't just start with me making big plays in the game. It starts with me running that same shallow in practice full speed and giving a game-rep look so that he can trust me on game day.

“They didn't pick me up just to be a part of the team. They wanted me to contribute.”

Rice is a rookie from SMU who has 44 receptions on the season for Kansas City. He's got 527 total receiving yards and five touchdowns. The Raiders game was an absolute breakout for him, as Rice notched career highs in both receptions and yards, respectively. He finished the game against the Raiders with 8 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. The key play was Rice's 39 yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

“He has the talent,” Mahomes said about Rice, per ESPN. “He works hard and we're giving him more and more as the season goes on.”

Kansas City is now 8-3 on the season and Rice certainly gives the team a new wrinkle in the passing game. His next opportunity to show what he can do is on Sunday, when the Chiefs play at the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is a team finding its way after a tough start. The Packers are 5-6 on the season but have won three of their last four games.

The Chiefs and Packers kick off at 8:20 Eastern on Sunday.