The Giants should target these three players in free agency

The New York Giants had a disappointing 2023 season after a trip to the playoffs in 2022, and there are some free agents the team should try to sign this offseason to try to improve next season.

After going to the playoffs in 2022, Giants general manager Joe Schoen signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract, and the move looks to have not aged well based on the results in 2023. Jones threw two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games for the Giants last season, and added a neck injury and a torn ACL to the long list of injuries he has dealt with throughout his career so far.

There were other deficiencies that plagued the Giants as well, like the lack of talent on the offensive line outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas or some question marks in the secondary. Schoen might not be able to fix all of the Giants' problems this offseason, but there are some players who stick out as good targets in free agency ahead of the NFC Draft.

Some positions of need that stick out are quarterback, safety and cornerback. There are targets at those positions in free agency specifically that could make sense for the Giants from a financial standpoint. Let's get into them.

Jacoby Brissett, QB

The Giants are going to have to do something at the quarterback position, whether it is signing a veteran or drafting a rookie. Jacoby Brissett would fit in that mold of a veteran. With New York having the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft, it is unlikely that the top quarterbacks will be available for the Giants without trading up.

The Giants could wait for later on in the draft to take someone like JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., but that could be a risk, and Schoen could opt for a veteran. Bringing back Tyrod Taylor would make sense, but Jacoby Brissett is a quality backup as well.

With Jones coming off of a torn ACL, Jacoby Brissett provides a fallback option for the Giants. If Jones suffers a setback or continues his poor play next season, Brissett would be a reliable fallback option for Brian Daboll.

Jabrill Peppers, S

The Giants let Jabrill Peppers walk after the 2021 season, and it made sense. New York had Xavier McKinney under contract coming off of a big season, and Jabrill Peppers was coming off of a serious injury.

Since then, Jabrill Peppers has proved that he is still a quality player with the New England Patriots. As the Giants shift to a new system that values safeties under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, investing in a player that should not break the bank in Peppers could be smart.

McKinney is a free agent, and it would make sense for him to be retained, but Peppers would still make sense as an addition as well. Peppers could play up in the box, while McKinney can play more deep safety, which is what he did in his best season in 2021.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

L'Jarius Sneed should get a good deal this offseason, and it would make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs to retain him, but the Giants should be all over him if he hits the open market.

New York has reason to think Deonte Banks could be a good player in the NFL, but it is no guarantee that he ends up as a true outside corner that can follow the other team's No. 1 wide receiver each week. Regardless, L'Jarius Sneed would form a good pairing with Banks on the other side, and give the Giants two outside corners to go into 2024 with.