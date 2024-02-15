New York quarterback is hoping to be ready by the start of training camp

The New York Giants went into the 2023 season with high hopes of a second consecutive playoff appearance and make a possible run at the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title. Quarterback Daniel Jones was at the center of those hopes, but the year turned out to be disastrous for the team and the quarterback.

Daniel Jones says rehab on torn ACL is going well. https://t.co/o3MjCR4xmi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 15, 2024

The Giants got off to a miserable start and finished the season with a 6-11 record. Jones, who had signed a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason, struggled badly before his season was ended by a torn ACL in early November.

Jones reports that his recovery from the injury is going well and that he believes he can be ready to go for the Giants by the start of training camp. “My rehab is going well,” Jones said. “I’m making progress. I’m three months into it, and I’ve started running on the anti-gravity treadmill. It’s going well.”

Jones was in the lineup for six games last season, and the Giants had a 1-5 record in his starts. He completed 108 of 160 passes for 909 yards with 2 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions. He also ran 40 times for 206 yards and 1 touchdown. The New York offense showed more life under backup quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito than it did with their high-priced starter.

The Giants are hoping Jones can build off his 2022 season when he threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The Giants when 9-6-1 in his regular-season starts.

Daniel Jones also led the team to a Wild Card victory in the playoffs that season, leading to his contract extension and the unfounded optimism within the organization.