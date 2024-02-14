After three years with the Giants, Adoree Jackson's time in New York appears to be coming to a close.

After a run to the playoffs in 2022, injuries and overall poor performances saw the New York Giants crumble in 2023. As they prepare for a revival in 2024, the Giants are expecting numerous changes to their roster.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson is among the numerous big-name Giants to hit the free agent market. As Jackson thinks about his future, the CB doesn't see himself continuing in New York, via Run Dunleavy of The New York Post.

“I want to win a Super Bowl, and I know the Giants are capable of winning because we saw [in the 2022 playoff run] that it was a possibility,” Jackson said. “It boils down to the pieces and the staff being on the same page and doing the right thing to help us get there.”

Jackson went on to say that understands the NFL is a business and that while leaving would hurt, he knows what he can offer a franchise. The cornerback wants to be in a position where he can make a difference on a championship caliber team.

While the Giants could undergo a massive turnaround, New York doesn't necessarily have the cap space to withstand a free agency spending spree. They enter the offseason in 16th with just under $27 million available. New York also used their 2023 first round pick on a defensive back in Deonte Banks.

Adore Jackson spent three years with the Giants, appearing in 37 games. He made 176 tackles, 23 passes defended and two interceptions. But with question marks facing the Giants and Jackson's desire to win, it seems like the end of the road for New York and the cornerback.