Charles Barkley knows that Trent Williams will ball out.

Only a few days remain before the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan gets another shot at football immortality. There are plenty of reasons to pick them over Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. Deebo Samuel catches passes from way downfield, Christian McCaffrey terrorizes defensive lines with his rushing George Kittle's elite blocking, and even how Nick Bosa pressures quarterbacks. However, Charles Barkley posits that it will be Trent Williams who shines in Super Bowl 58, via NFL Films.

“I'm rooting for Trent Williams because I'm the guy who is on the list of great players who never won a championship. Trent Williams has probably been one of the best offensive linemen in this league forever. So I really would love to see him get his championship,” he said about the 49ers' offensive tackle.

Williams has been on a tear for Kyle Shanahan's squad this season. He is only one out of eight offensive linemen to notch 11 Pro Bowl selections. His goal for the next few campaigns is to be the tackle with the most Pro Bowls such that he stands alone in the annals of history. He is already living up to his $138 million contract but Williams hopes to be the greatest to ever do it.

Charles Barkley knows that other x-factors in the 49ers system will step up for Super Bowl 58. He points out that Fred Warner will have a big role in stopping the Chiefs. But, he has a soft spot for people chasing their first rings.

“Like I said, I love Fred Warner, he's one of my favorite players. But, man, I really want to see Trent Williams win the championship – the Super Bowl,” he concluded.

49ers' Trent Williams is a different beast

Williams came out of Oklahoma which has produced multiple great linemen throughout their program's history. However, he might be the best alum and even the best offensive lineman ever. He recently got crowned as the highest-graded offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus. A career grade of 96.7 allows him to shield Brock Purdy from sacks while also blocking for Christian McCaffrey whenever Shanahan decides to run the ball.

All of this matters for Williams. Hopefully, all of his hard work pays off come Super Bowl 58 such that he gets his first ring.