Brock Purdy has the full support of his 49ers teammates.

Whether one thinks Brock Purdy is a game-manager or not, what's undeniable is that he and the San Francisco 49ers were good enough on Sunday night to book a ticket to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58. After the Niners took the Detroit Lions down at home in a come-from-behind 34-31 victory at the NFC championship game, San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa gave Purdy his flowers.

Williams said that Purdy is a major reason why the 49ers are headed to Sin City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (via Stacey Dales of the NFL Network).

“The ‘unreal' emotions. The 17-point comeback (tied for the largest in a NFC Championship). The QB Brock Purdy “the main reason we’re right here today”. And the San Francisco “standard.”

Trent Williams is FINALLY headed to a Super Bowl! The “unreal” emotions. The 17-point comeback (tied for the largest in a NFC Championship). The QB Brock Purdy “the main reason we’re right here today”. And the San Francisco “standard”…@NFLGameDay @nflnetwork #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/XVIevOPEot — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 29, 2024

Bosa was also vocal in his support for the 49ers quarterback, who have come a long way from being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to being just a win away from NFL supremacy.

“I don’t pay attention to the media much, but whoever is talking s**t about Brock Purdy what do you have now?,” Bosa uttered during a postgame interview on the field (h/t Josina Anderson).

“He’s the best game-manager in the league,” Bosa added.

Purdy helped the 49ers erase a 17-point deficit at the half versus the Lions. He concluded the night with 267 passing yards and a touchdown with a pick thrown on 20/31 completions. He also marched the Niners down the field for multiple scoring drives, including one that ended in a Jake Moody field goal that gave the 49ers the lead for good in the fourth quarter.