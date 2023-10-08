The San Francisco 49ers made a Randy Gregory trade this week with the Denver Broncos. The Niners made a 2024 sixth/seventh-round pick swap to acquire the veteran pass rusher, adding more depth to an already excellent defensive line. Now the question becomes, is Randy Gregory playing in the 49ers’ Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys?

The answer is no. Gregory will not be on the field for the 49ers until at least Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

“Newly-acquired pass rusher Randy Gregory, whom Denver traded to SF this week, will not be active tonight against his former Cowboys’ team and will wait another week to make his 49ers’ debut,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Gregory played for the Cowboys for five seasons. The team drafted the pass rusher in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he stayed with the team through the 2021 season.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker signed with the Broncos in the 2022 offseason, and his time with the team was rocky. Gregory hurt his knee in Week 4 last season and went on injured reserve. He returned for Weeks 15 and 16, but the team suspended him following a postgame fight with a Los Angeles Rams player after the Week 16 game.

This season, the OLB was largely ineffective, recording just 1.0 sacks in four games, which is what ultimately led to the Randy Gregory trade playing out.

That said, if Gregory plays well, the 49ers get a player who had 6.0 sacks in a season twice, in 2018 and 2021. He now joins a pass-rushing group that includes Nick Bosa, Clelin Farrell, Drake Jackson, and Austin Bryant.