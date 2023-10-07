Two of the NFL's premier teams will clash on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 game sees them take on the Dallas Cowboys. These are not just legacy franchises either. San Francisco enters this game 4-0, having blown out three of its four opponents so far. Meanwhile, Dallas is 3-1 and–aside from slipping up against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3–has walloped its competition. Having said that, we now take a look at the 49ers-Cowboys game and make our 49ers Week 5 predictions.

It's only Week 5, but this game could have major playoff implications as the season plays out. Both of these teams look like prime contenders in the NFC, and a win would surely bolster the confidence of the victor. For the Cowboys, the question is whether QB Dak Prescott can elevate his game when his team needs it the most.

This is also a major test for 49ers QB Brock Purdy. So far, the second-year man has looked outstanding, picking up right where he left off in 2022. But an opportunistic Dallas defense has been causing fits for quarterbacks this season. They even just got New England Patriots QB Mac Jones benched. Purdy will need to be at his best on Sunday night.

NFL fans are eagerly anticipating this matchup, so let's give them something to look out for. Here are our 49ers Week 5 predictions.

3. George Kittle finds paydirt

It's been a quite start to the season for 49ers TE George Kittle. The Iowa product posted a strong seven-catch, 90-yard game against the New York Giants in Week 3. But in his other three games combined, he hasn't matched that output, with seven catches for 58 yards against non-Giants opponents. He also hasn't found the end zone yet in 2023.

That should change on Sunday. Kittle, who is coming off a career-high 11 TD grabs last season, should see an uptick in targets from last week's win (one), especially with WR Deebo Samuel nursing a knee injury and not at 100 percent. The Niners trust Brock Purdy to efficiently run coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. Sunday, that will include Kittle and six points.

2. 49ers force two turnovers from Dak Prescott

In Week 4, Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs became the first passer to face the Niners and not throw an interception. Dak Prescott, meanwhile, has thrown just one so far this season, and 2022 aside, he's generally been very good at keeping his interception total low.

Sunday should be different though, as the Niners defense can create havoc for Prescott and Co. For one, Prescott will likely have to throw the ball 40-plus times in order to keep up with a San Francisco offense that has scored at least 30 points in every game this season. The more pass attempts, the more superstar DE Nick Bosa gets to pin his ears back and attack. More hurried pass attempts from Prescott will also give ballhawking SS Talanoa Hufanga a chance to step in front of a pass.

1. 49ers' Brock Purdy outduels Cowboys' Dak Prescott

For many fans around the NFL, Brock Purdy is still seen as a bit of a game manager. A part of the 49ers' dynamic offense, but not necessarily the centerpiece. For a 4-0 team, that perceptions probably means little. On Sunday, Purdy will face a tough test in Dallas' defense, but don't expect the former Mr. Irrelevant to wilt.

Purdy showed in last season's playoffs that the moment won't be too big for him. He'll have the home crowd behind him and a Cowboys defensive that lost its top cornerback already this season. If this Cowboys-49ers matchup comes down to a QB duel, trust in Purdy at home to deliver against Dak and the Cowboys.