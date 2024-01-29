Mr. Irrelevant all the way!

We have to have a conversation about Brock Purdy. Before he came into the NFL, he was a rather unknown prospect who literally flew under everyone's radar. He was picked last in the 2022 draft, a draft that had plenty of supposed elite quarterback prospects. Almost two years later, and Purdy has become the franchise quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, and he's leading them to the Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy's rise to the top of the NFL has earned him a lot of fans from his fellow players. After leading the 49ers to a comeback win over the Lions to send the team to the Super Bowl, Purdy got some praise from a legend of the game. JJ Watt, the former star edge rusher for the Houston Texans, praised Purdy's play.

“Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl starting QB in 2 years is crazy man… Give that man Brock Purdy his flowers.”

It's crazy to think that even just last season, no one really pegged Purdy to be the franchise quarterback of the 49ers. Purdy was drafted by San Francisco with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was not even the second-string quarterback, as Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were slotted way above him. However, after injuries to both quarterbacks, Purdy stepped in and delivered for the team.

Now, the 49ers are now Brock Purdy's own team. After missing the Super Bowl last season, Purdy has led the team all the way to the final game. There, they face a particularly formidable foe in the Kansas City Chiefs. This has been a magical two years for Purdy. Can he cap off Year 2 with a Lombardi trophy?