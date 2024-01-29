Lions fans are heartbroken after the loss

The Detroit Lions' season came to a disappointing end with a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Lions once led the game by the score of 24-7, and gave up 27 unanswered points in the second half of the game. There were multiple dropped passes along with failed fourth down tries that led to the loss for the Lions in the second half, and many people will second-guess Dan Campbell's decisions there. There were understandably many reactions on social media.

This was the most successful Lions season many of their fans have ever seen, and yet due to the way the game went, many of their fans will be wondering what could have been if a few things went their way in the second half of the game.

When things settle, Lions fans will surely look back on this year and this team fondly, but for now, they are gutted by the loss. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Devastated but what a great season 🏈💪🏼 — Stephen (@Stephen__NHS) January 29, 2024

Lose by 3 points Dan Campbell costs Lions 6 points Not good — RMacs (@PhillyHotspur) January 29, 2024

Can someone tell Dan Campbell that he was playing in the conference championship game and his decision making is what cost them a chance at a Super Bowl — cris (@DeportesConCris) January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell has gotten a lot of praise for his work to build up this Lions teams over the last couple of seasons, but he is catching criticism for his fourth down decisions.

Still, the Lions have come a long way. Now, they might have to deal with some departures from the coaching staff as they try to build on this and take the next steps next year. It will be interesting to see the moves made this offseason in attempt to make the Lions a Super Bowl team.