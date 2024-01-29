Brock Purdy opens up on the San Francisco 49ers' third-quarter comeback

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers showed why they're one of the best teams in the NFL today. Down by 17 points at the half, the 49ers went on a huge third-quarter run, eventually finishing the game with a win. One of the biggest reasons for their resiliency was none other than quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy threw for 276 yards on 20-of-31 attempts and one touchdown. The 24-year-old was also seen rushing for a number of first downs. Amid the NFC championship celebrations, Purdy was asked how he would describe, in his own words, what happened during the comeback. The quarterback spoke about the team finding a way despite their backs against the wall.

“Down 17 at the half…we've got to find a way,” Purdy said, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz and Tom Pelissero. “Our season's on the line…so we were like ‘you know what, backs against the wall, let's just go. Let's try to get some momentum rolling, get some points up on the board'. We were able to find a way.”

And that's what the 49ers just did. A Jake Moody field goal coupled with touchdowns from Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk got them back in the game. In the fourth quarter, Moody hit another field goal while Elijah Mitchell's three-yard touchdown rush sealed the game for the team.

Purdy also responded to a question addressing how far he's gone in his career since entering the league in 2022.

“Man I'm just thankful. God has continued to bless me…I just give him all the glory. For us to come out one day at a time, one game at a time, and find ways to win, this is such a great squad and organization around me. It's been a blessing and it's been a ride so I'm very thankful.”

Brock Purdy has come a long way since being selected as his rookie batch's “Mr. Irrelevant.” However, his toughest test yet will come in the form of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are set to go against the 49ers in next month's Super Bowl.