The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowls in their franchise’s history, and the guy who led them to four of those championships was Joe Montana. Montana was eventually replaced by Steve Young, who ended up leading the Niners to their fifth and most recent Super Bowl championship in 1995.

Montana is one of the most storied winners in the history of the NFL, but he can’t help but wonder whether or not he could have accomplished more had he not been forced out of San Francisco due to the emergence of Young behind him. Montana recently dropped a bold claim believing he could have won more than Young’s one Super Bowl with the 49ers had they kept him around, which will certainly catch Young’s attention.

“Inside I think he knows. You guys won another Super Bowl, but you probably would have two or three more if I’d stuck around.” – Joe Montana, ESPN

This is a pretty bold claim from Montana, as he missed virtually the entire 1991 and 1992 seasons with injury, which allowed Young to get comfortable as the team’s starter. Montana was ready to return for the 1993 season, but ultimately requested a trade, and was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the 1994 season, he retired, with Young leading the 49ers to a victory in the Super Bowl in 1995.

Montana wasn’t nearly as effective as he was during his time with San Francisco in Kansas City, which is part of the reason why this is such a bold take. Not to mention, Young was playing at an extremely high level for the 49ers too. There’s not much credence to Montana’s argument, and he continues to sound salty that quarterbacks like Tom Brady have gone on to accomplish more than him throughout his career.