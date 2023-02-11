Most fans today agree that Tom Brady is the definitive greatest NFL player of all time. The now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots QB has the record for most Super Bowl wins… and it’s not particularly close. Brady’s insane 20-year career has him firmly atop many people’s rankings… except for some. When asked about the GOAT debate, New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor chose Joe Montana instead of Tom Brady. Here’s his reasoning, per the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

“The greatest quarterback ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. Tom Brady got all the rules on his side. … If you hit him, if you breathe on him, they’re gonna throw a flag!”

Lawrence Taylor: Joe Montana > Tom Brady “The greatest quarterback ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. Tom Brady got all the rules on his side. … If you hit him, if you breathe on him, they’re gonna throw a flag!” Do you agree? 👀 Watch & Subscribe → https://t.co/GigBL8SEFFpic.twitter.com/DwBmlJQR51 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 7, 2023

That’s… certainly an interesting take from Lawrence Taylor. Yes, Brady has benefitted from some calls that went in his favor (The Tuck Rule, for example). To boil down his success as just being the result of a favorable whistle is extremely disingenuous, though. More often than not, Brady led his team to wins with clutch performances in the final moments.

Funnily enough, Lawrence Taylor’s team was arguably the biggest foil to Tom Brady’s success. Two of his Super Bowl losses came at the hands of the Eli Manning-led G-Men in the 2000s. One of those losses was a backbreaking Super Bowl loss in a season where the Patriots went undefeated until the final game.

Taylor also might be biased in that he’s played against Joe Montana and not against Tom Brady. The Giants star had many legendary battles with Montana’s 49ers during their heydays.