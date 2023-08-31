Legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana was one of the reasons they were the best team of the 1980s. With Montana under center, the 49ers won an impressive four Super Bowl titles that decade. He has considered the Bay Area his home since his rookie year in 1979.

Fast forward more than 40 years later, Montana is taking a strong stance against the city of San Francisco.

Joe Montana was one of 58 popular residents who slapped a joint lawsuit against the city on Thursday. They claim San Francisco's below-average infrastructure have resulted in incessant flooding of their houses and adjacent streets. The floods are a combination of rainwater and sewage, per FOX News' Scott Thompson.

A high-profile group of Marina residents—including 49ers legend Joe Montana—have filed a lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging their homes and nearby streets were flooded with sewage and rainwater due to flawed city infrastructure. Get the details. ⬇️ https://t.co/XWqDs5Qwl5 — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) August 28, 2023

“For many years, the city had actual and constructive knowledge that the sewage and storm drainage system in and around the (Marina Boulevard area) cannot sufficiently handle anticipated conditions and rain events,” the lawsuit reads.

The party's lawyer Khaldoun Baghdadi said his clients wanted compensation from the city. The amount they're seeking is equal to their financial standing before the floods broke out. A storm that hit the Bay Area on New Year's Eve 2022 added to their financial woes. It was the strongest hurricane that hit San Francisco since the mid-1800s.

Joe Montana recently downplayed the notion he or Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all-time. Montana believes that distinction belongs to nine-time Pro Bowl Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

Montana also chimed in on new starting quarterback Sam Hartman's scintillating performance against Navy on August 26. The Notre Dame football great thought Hartman brings “some juice to the offense.”

For now, Joe Montana's saga in the city of San Francisco continues.