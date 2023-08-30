Joe Montana and Tom Brady may be in the conversation for the title of greatest quarterback of all time, but the San Francisco 49ers icon doesn't think any one of them is the “best QB” in the history of the game.

Now, it is important to note that being the “best QB” refers to a player's individual talent, while the “greatest QB” title is reserved for those who are most accomplished. While it's true that it will be hard to surpass Montana and Brady on the latter, Joe Cool expressed belief that Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino had the best talent.

With that said, Montana couldn't help but wonder how dominant Marino would have been in the modern game where he has better and bigger weapons he can use.

“Put Marino into today's game where he gets free release…and his receivers, holy cow, weren't very big,” Montana explained, via Men's Health. “Now these guys are 6'4,” 6'5.” I think [Marino] is probably one of the most unsung heroes of the game. People don't talk enough about him or realize the numbers that he put up during the times that he put them up.”

While discussing Dan Marino's talent that made him really stood out, Joe Montana pointed to the Dolphins icon's quick release as his ultimate weapon.

“He had a quick release. I had to step into a lot of things to get enough [force] on the ball,” Montana shared. “He had the perfect torque of his upper body and strength to deliver the ball quickly at a fast release with accuracy.”

While Marino failed to win a Super Bowl in his legendary career, Montana made a great point about his talent. Indeed, it's a big “What If” on what could have happened had he been in a different situation.

And sure enough, if there's anyone who can attest to Marino's ability, it's none other than Montana who had countless battles with him.