The San Francisco 49ers host the NFC rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in a highly-anticipated matchup. The 49ers knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in each of the past two postseasons. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer mentioned that QB Trey Lance, who Dallas acquired from San Francisco in the offseason, may help provide some insight into Kyle Shanahan's offensive plans. 49ers GM John Lynch doesn't believe Lance's knowledge will help the Cowboys, however.

“My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you,” Lynch said. “I mean, this isn't the Houston Astros over there banging a drum for fastballs. He can't do that over there. And now, everything's through the headset.”

Lynch is of course referencing the infamous Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

Lance's familiarity with Shanahan's playbook doesn't tell the Cowboys anything they can't already learn through film. The only advantage would be in real-time during the game as San Francisco's coordinators are relaying plays to the quarterback. As Lynch said, however, that's all done through speakers in the quarterback's helmet these days.

“I think the closest thing to it, back in the day, when coordinators actually used to signal things in, you could glean some things, and people did,” Lynch said. “There was more you could glean, but I do know that playing the quarterback position, he's probably been more privy to a lot of the scheme thoughts and all that, but I don't think there's a whole lot.”