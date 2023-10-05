The week five Sunday Night Football matchup is going to be a doozy. This week, NFL fans get the treat of watching the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys go up against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. These two teams look to be two of the best in the NFL so far this season, and this matchup is going to be a fun one to watch. The game will be in San Francisco, and the 49ers are coming into this matchup favored by four points.

This game doesn't need any more intrigue added to it as it is already a battle between two great teams, but the fact that Trey Lance was recently traded from the 49ers to the Cowboys does make it more interesting. Lance was the 49ers starting quarterback before losing his job to Brock Purdy, and he is now the backup to Dak Prescott. Some people are wondering if Lance will be able to help the Cowboys out with some insider info, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't too worried about that.

“As much as most coaches can,” Kyle Shanahan said when asked about what Trey Lance can reveal to the Cowboys, according to a tweet from Jon Machota. “You can see the plays on tape, you can explain what we look at and stuff like that, which usually you can when you can stack up a lot of tape over years, and we've been here for awhile. So hopefully he's talking to him all the time and making them focus totally on that instead of the simple stuff of watching the tape.”

It doesn't sound like Shanahan is too worried about Lance giving anything away. Players get traded to new teams all the time, and this is never a major issue. This is going to be a terrific game, and Lance isn't going to be able to give the Cowboys any knowledge that gives them an advantage in this one.