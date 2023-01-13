The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.

While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas still won’t be healthy enough for the 49ers’ Wild Card round game on Saturday against the Seahawks, every other player on the roster went through a full practice on Thursday, according to Pro Football Talk. Despite dealing with knee and back injuries, respectively, running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be good to go in two days time.

In addition to Christian McCaffrey and Dre Greenlaw, the 49ers will also have Arik Armstead, Aaron Banks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Kevin Givens, and Javon Kinlaw available despite dealing with various injuries. This should bolster the 49ers’ already considerable chances of advancing to the Divisional Round.

The 49ers have had the Seahawks’ number in two separate occasions this season, with two different quarterbacks leading the team to victory. In Week 2, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory at home. Thirteen weeks later, with Garoppolo out due to a foot injury, it was emergent rookie Brock Purdy who spearheaded the 49ers’ offense en route to a 21-13 victory on the road. It will be up to Purdy yet again to maximize the 49ers’ vast array of weapons with their entire offensive arsenal at his disposal.