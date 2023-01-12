The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will commence the NFL Playoffs with a Wild Card matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Seattle finished their regular season with a 9-8 record, clinching a playoff berth with a 19-16 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. Head coach Pete Carroll once again has a team in the playoffs, the 10th time he has guided Seattle to the playoffs in 13 seasons.

San Francisco finished their regular season with an impressive 13-4 record, making their second straight playoff appearance. Head coach Kyle Shanahan navigated injuries to two quarterbacks and ended the season on a ridiculous 10-game winning streak.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith enjoyed a career year more than a decade in the making, throwing for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Smith also ran for a touchdown on the ground. The veteran QB started every game for the first time since his rookie season all the way back in 2013. San Francisco’s menacing defense has intercepted 20 passes, something for Smith to look out for. Kenneth Walker III, who has been a full participant in practice, led the team with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, an exceptional rookie season. Seattle has rushed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team, while San Francisco has only allowed 1,321 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

DK Metcalf led the team with 1,048 receiving yards and ranked second with six touchdown catches. Tyler Lockett led the team with nine touchdown catches, ranking second with 1,033 receiving yards. Tight end Noah Fant is a good safety blanket for Smith, hauling in four touchdowns. Seattle has averaged 23.9 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

Seattle’s defense struggled a bit, ranking 25th by allowing 23.6 points per game. Led by 9.5 sacks from Darrell Taylor, Seattle totaled 45 sacks on the season. San Francisco was solid at keeping their quarterbacks upright, allowing just 31 sacks.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

With injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy was thrust into the starting role to finish the season. Purdy started the final five games of the season, throwing for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions across his nine games. A midseason acquisition of Christian McCaffrey has eased the transition for Purdy, as CMC has rushed for 746 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games for San Francisco. McCaffrey has also caught four touchdown passes. On the ground, the 49ers have rushed for an impressive 2,360 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Seattle has allowed 2,554 yards and 21 touchdowns to their opponents.

Brandon Aiyuk leads the team with 1,015 receiving yards, ranking second with eight touchdown catches. Tight end George Kittle, a fan favorite, led the team with 11 touchdown catches with seven coming in the last four games. He also ranks second with 765 receiving yards. Not to mention, Deebo Samuel is back for the Niners! Purdy certainly has weapons to target. San Francisco ranks sixth by averaging 26.5 points per game.

San Francisco’s defense has been elite all season, allowing the least points per game at 16.3. Impressively, San Francisco has intercepted 20 passes this season, led by five from Tashaun Gipson. Nick Bosa dominated this season, sacking opponents 18.5 times. Look out, Geno.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick

San Francisco seems destined to roll through the playoffs.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -9.5 (-110), over 42.5 (-108)