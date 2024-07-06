Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese recorded her 12th consecutive double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night during an 88-84 road victory against the Seattle Storm, matching WNBA icon Candace Parker for the most all-time across multiple seasons.

Angel Reese's impact on the Sky continues to grow. The 22-year-old rookie achieved career-high rebounds and points in Chicago's last two games, marking a significant milestone in her blossoming career.

The Sky forward’s impressive double-double streak began over a month ago on June 4th, when she tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds. In her rookie season so far, she has been averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Historic double-doubles for Angel Reese

Reese's latest two double-doubles have cemented her place in the WNBA record books, tying Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history with 12 consecutive games.

The first-time WNBA All-Star recorded 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds on Tuesday during an 85-77 victory over the Dream. She followed up with a personal best of 27 points and 10 rebounds on Friday in the win against the Storm.

In the first half alone, Reese notched16 points and six rebounds, crucial in keeping the Sky competitive against the Storm, who entered halftime with a narrow 42-40 lead. Notably, she also sank her first career three-pointer during the game.

Reese sat early in the third quarter after picking up three quick fouls, giving her a total of four for the game. The Sky forward returned in the fourth quarter and played a key role, including hitting a pivotal three-pointer that extended her team's lead to 78-70 midway through the quarter, contributing to their victory over the Storm.

However, the Storm mounted a comeback, narrowing the lead to two points on two occasions within the final 20 seconds. Seattle resorted to fouling Reese each time, but the former LSU star remained composed, sinking all four of her free throw attempts to secure Chicago's victory.

Angel Reese and a place in the annals of WNBA history

Candace Parker still holds the WNBA record for double-double streaks. However, Reese surpassed Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season with her 10th, but the two-time WNBA MVP achieved 12 between the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, Reese has quickly proven herself as one of the league's premier rebounders. Leading the league with 11.8 rebounds per game this season, her 19-rebound performance not only set a franchise record but also stands as the season's best mark in the league.

Reese is on the verge of double-double history. With one more double-double, she would eclipse Parker's record of 12 consecutive double-doubles. Parker achieved this feat during her time with the Sparks spanning the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Notably, Parker's playtime was split during those years due to maternity leave, impacting her scoring averages from her MVP rookie season. Despite this, she excelled on the boards, securing a rebounding title with an average of 9.8 rebounds per game.

Matching Parker, a future Hall-of-Famer and three-time WNBA champion, is a significant accomplishment. Yet, It’s all just the beginning for Angel Reese.