San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams explains the driving force behind his desire to keep playing and become the best ever

One of the underlying keys to the San Francisco 49ers success — particularly on offense — is left tackle Trent Williams. Since he was drafted fourth overall in 2010, Williams has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league. However, the 2x All-Pro isn't planning on slowing down at age 35 and in year 14 of his career.

Instead of considering retirement soon, Williams has his eyes set on going down in history as the best at his position.

“I’m a competitor & I still got gas in the tank,” Williams told Arik Armstead. “I think I'd be doing not only myself, my family and most importantly, God a disservice if I left anything in the tank. He blessed me with such an abundance of skill and genetics. For me to show how much I appreciate that blessing, I got to continue to put it out into the world until there's nothing left,” via Tidal League on Youtube.

“I was blessed with a certain set of skills that gave me a shot to be the best offensive lineman to ever play the game,” Williams said. “I feel like I’ve reached that potential, I feel like I’m continuing to push Father Time back, & you know I just want to continue to show & prove that I’m the best offensive tackle to ever play the game. Every year I can come back and be that same player or better, I'm here.

Trent Williams is certainly still in his prime and one of the most important players for the 49ers. When Williams was dealing with an injury, the 49ers lost three straight games. Though his injury wasn't the only factor in those losses, it can't fully be a coincidence that they lost when he was unavailable. The fact that Williams still wants to continue playing is great news for San Francisco, who have him locked for another three years after this season. With Williams blocking, the 49ers know Brock Purdy's blind side is protected.