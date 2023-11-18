San Francisco 49ers stars Fred Warner and Trent Williams are reflecting on the team's recent losing streak.

Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers recently got back into the win column with a resounding road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That impressive performance followed up what had been a surprising three-game losing streak for San Francisco, which occurred on the heels of a perfect 5-0 start to the season, and now Warner and fellow San Francisco star Trent Williams are getting real about what went on for the organization during the skid.

“We kind of learned that lesson early, and as you start 5-0, it's kind of hard to imagine losing three in a row, right?” said Williams, per David Bonilla of the 49ers official team website. “But this game has a way of humbling everybody, and I think we got our slice of humble pie.”

Fred Warner also took the time to reflect on what went wrong for the team during the losing streak.

“It's kind of hard to put my finger on it as well because I'm like, that just wasn't us. It wasn't that everybody wasn't trying hard. It's just that it wasn't up to our standard at all three levels,” said Warner, per Bonilla. “A lot of things get covered up when you're playing hard in terms of tackling or even if a guy misses the assignment. If you're playing fast, you're playing violent, some things get covered up that way. So I feel like the play style, more than anything, was something that we needed to get back to, and I saw that throughout the tape on Sunday.”