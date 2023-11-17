San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams compares selecting Brock Purdy last in the draft to winning the Powerball

As the San Francisco 49ers get set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, they reminisce on when the two teams met up almost a year ago in Week 13. In that game, quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL start. The former Mr. Irrelevant took advantage of the opportunity and went 16-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while beating the GOAT in Tom Brady 35-7. Talk about an iconic first start!

Now almost 365 days later, Purdy is no longer just filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He's not only the starting quarterback for the 49ers, but the NFL leader in passer rating, yards per attempt and QBR.

When asked about Purdy's rise in such a short time-span, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams had a great comparison. “It's like playing the lottery and hitting the Powerball when it's at $2 billion,” Williams said, via David Lombardi.

Selecting Brock Purdy last in the draft and him becoming the 49ers' answer at quarterback is basically winning the lottery for a team dealing with quarterback injuries while realizing neither of their top two options were going to work out. After investing multiple draft picks into trading up to select Trey Lance, the 49ers were on the verge of wasting an ultra-talented roster in need of a quarterback to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive. With Purdy, they believe they have that.

So far this season, Purdy has the 49ers at 6-3 and is coming off a dominant three touchdown performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,329 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.