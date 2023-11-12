The 49ers are hoping Trent Williams can suit up in Week 10, but his status seems to be up in the air thanks to some conflicting reports

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars rested up thanks to their bye week in Week 9, and it's safe to say it was a much needed break for a beat San Francisco squad. While star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is definitely going to be suiting up for the Niners, Trent Williams' status is one that nobody can seem to figure out.

Williams has missed the 49ers past two games with an ankle injury, and the hope was that he would be able to return after the team's bye week. Initially, reports seemed to indicate that Williams would be able to play, giving them two of their biggest pieces back on offense in Samuel and their star left tackle.

49ers’ OT Trent Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Jaguars, per source. So after their bye, the 49ers get back Deebo Samuel and Willliams vs. the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/80FKVwOkvb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

After this initial report from Adam Schefter, a contradicting update came in from Ian Rapoport. Whereas Schefter seemed to indicate that Williams would be good to go, Rapoport believed that the star left tackle was going to have a tough time finding his way on the field, confusing San Francisco fans everywhere as to what the status of their star offensive lineman actually is.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“49ers Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams (ankle) — listed as questionable — faces an uphill battle to go, source said. He'll try, potentially working out pre-game. But it'll be a challenge.”

Is Trent Williams going to play for the 49ers in Week 10?

Nobody can really seem to get a pulse on whether or not Williams will be able to play in this game. It sounds like his ankle injury is still pretty bad, but he is intent on taking the field one way or another. The latest update on Williams status comes from Schefter, and he is sticking by his initial report indicating that Williams will be playing through the injury.

Via Adam Schefter:

“49ers’ LT Trent Williams has been adamant with the team that he wants and intends to play today, despite his sprained ankle and ‘questionable' injury designation. And even though he is not fully recovered, he will start today vs. the Jaguars, giving the team an emotional boost.”

Williams' status has been in question all week long, and it seems like he's a true game-time decision at this point. While Williams wants to play, his ankle injury may not be healed enough in order to allow him to play. But Williams is one of the toughest guys in the NFL, and if there's any chance for him to play, you can bet he will be on the field with his teammates for this massive contest.