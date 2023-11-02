Deebo Samuel gives an update on his shoulder injury after missing the previous two games for the San Francisco 49ers

Simply put, the San Francisco 49ers don't look like the Super Bowl contenders they once were this season. The Niners were a dominant force to start the year, but have since ridden a three-game losing streak. Part of their decline has come from injuries to starters. One of those key players on the sideline has been wide receiver Deebo Samuel. After missing a plethora of games, Samuel said “I'm ready to go,” in the latest Up & Adams show.

Samuel last suited up for the Niners in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, going down with a shoulder injury. He has yet to play since that matchup and the 49ers have felt his absence. Quarterback Brock Purdy hasn't looked like himself in the past few weeks, making massive errors in the passing game. A player like Samuel can be used as an insurance policy, basically sitting as a run-pass-option player.

He's had success in both the run game and pass game and the Niners are best when they move Samuel around the offense, even when it's just a diversion. They have one of the best running backs in Christian McCaffrey, but Samuel can still find a role since he's so dangerous in the open space.

The Niners are on their bye in Week 9 and set to travel to Jacksonville next Sunday to play the Jaguars. This latest Deebo Samuel injury update makes it likely he'll be ready to go in Week 10, which is something 49ers fans and the team itself will absolutely love.