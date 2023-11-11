49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams listed at "real questionable" by head coach Kyle Shanahan prior to Week 10 game vs. Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers have not won a football game in more than a calendar month. There is a clear feeling of desperation around this team that started the season with 5 straight victories. The Niners are hoping to end their 3-game losing streak when they go to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars Sunday, but they will likely be without stellar offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Kyle Shanahan termed #49ers LT Trent Williams "real questionable" to play Sunday vs. Jaguars. Trent Williams: "I agree." — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 10, 2023

Trent Williams on his status for 49ers-Jaguars Sunday: “It’s up in the air. It really is.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 10, 2023

There are conflicting reports about Williams' availability to play Sunday, and Williams himself is involved in both sides of the conflict. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shananhan said that the big tackle was “real questionable” to play against the Jaguars. At the end of Shanahan's assessment on X, Williams said he agreed with that status.

However, in another statement listed on X, Williams said his status was still to be determined. “It’s up in the air. It really is,” Williams said.

The Niners have not won a game since they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 in Week 5. Since that October 8 game, Shanahan's team has lost to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Following the loss to the Bengals, the Niners had their bye in Week 9.

While the status of Trent Williams is quite questionable, the 49ers are likely to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel back in the lineup. Samuel is one of the most versatile and toughest offensive players in the league, and his return should allow the San Francisco offense to raise its level of play quite a bit.

However, the absence of Williams is an issue that will force the team's other offensive linemen to pick up their level of play.