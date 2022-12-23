By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, offensive lineman Trent Williams spent the first nine years of his career with the now-named Washington Commanders. The 49ers and Commanders play each other in Week 16, but Williams isn’t letting his past Washington ties get in the way of helping San Francisco reach their ultimate goals.

Williams spoke about how he is preparing to face the Commanders to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. He said he isn’t letting his history in Washington, “cloud his preparation,” and gave an astute analogy about how he feels playing for the 49ers.

“If you drove home looking in the rearview the whole time you’d probably wreck,” Williams said.

The 10-time Pro Bowler clearly sees the bright side in San Francisco. In his three years with the 49ers, Williams and company have gone a collective 26-21, losing the NFC Championship in 2021.

On the flip side, Washington has gone 21-25 the past three years. They reached the Wild Card round in 2020.

Trent Williams and the 49ers have already clinched the NFC West. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t plan on resting his starters for the remainder of the regular season. That means Williams will have an opportunity to block for Brock Purdy against the Commanders.

Williams spent the majority of his career in Washington. He became one of the best linemen in the NFL and helped him earn his six-year, $138 million extension with the 49ers.

However, while he could look back fondly on those times, Williams is focusing on the present. He has his 49ers in the playoffs and is ready to help them defeat any team in their path. Even if that team happens to be the Commanders.