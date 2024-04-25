The Washington Commanders are approaching a pivotal 2024 NFL Draft period. Washington possesses the second overall pick and can acquire talent that could change the franchise's fate. Moreover, the Commanders are one of the teams NFL insiders believe could make a trade to acquire another first-round pick.
If Washington keeps its No. 2 pick, it could look to make a trade for another selection later in the round. Alternatively, many teams are looking to trade to acquire a top pick, and the Commanders could be suitors.
Teams interesting in trading up include the following: Giants, Jets, Vikings, Raiders, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Lions, and Eagles, per Jordan Schultz. The Commanders are expected to be at the table of negotiations.
If Washington follows through and keeps their No. 2 pick, it will be interesting to see who they select. Caleb Williams seems to be the consensus No. 1 pick, which the Chicago Bears possess. However, it is a toss-up among analysts whether Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye should go second. Either quarterback would provide great service to Washington as they look to climb the NFC East.
Daniels won the 2023-24 Heisman Trophy after amassing a career-high 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns during his senior year. He led LSU to a 10-3 overall record and a third-place showing in the loaded SEC.
On the other hand, Drake Maye built a fine name for himself in just two years at North Carolina. Maye threw for a whopping 4, 321 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022-23. In the process, Maye helped lead the Tarheels to a 9-5 overall record, which placed them first in the ACC standings.
Maye returned in 2023-24 and provided more stout production. He comes off a season where he totaled 3, 608 yards and 24 TDs. Will the former Tarheel find himself in a Commanders jersey after Thursday night? Or will Jayden Daniels spearhead the franchise's next era?
Regardless, Washington has to watch for the plethora of moves that will be made on draft night.
Commanders will monitor 2024 NFL Draft moves
As mentioned, multiple teams are rumored to trade up in the draft to acquire the talent they desire. For example, the Eagles possess the 22nd pick but are eyeing the 10th pick. Insiders believe Philly is keeping tabs on former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers.
Rumors hold that Bowers could go in the top 10 depending on teams' needs. Bowers' landing depends on many factors, but the New York Jets, who hold the 10th pick, could impact whether or not he goes to the Eagles.
While some teams are considering moving up in the draft, others are playing a more conservative approach. The Vikings possess the 11th and 23rd picks, and while they would like to have a shot at top QB talent, they have a backup plan.
It is believed that Minnesota could keep their picks and select a QB more likely to be on the board at No. 11, such as Bo Nix. It depends on whether the Patriots select Drake Maye with their third pick.
There are many moving parts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft with trade considerations and tough decisions, and one thing is for certain: the Commanders will be in the mix.