By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field.

San Francisco clinched the NFC West when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 in Week 15. Speaking at his Tuesday press conference, Shanahan divulged his plan for the 49ers’ starters the rest of the way, and it didn’t involve sitting on the bench.

“I think that’s one of the biggest mistakes people make just watching it over the years,” Shanahan said on benching starters. “I would understand if you were getting ready for a seven-game series, I don’t think football is like that. It’s three and a half hours. It’s one shot. I’ve been on a lot of teams where you rest guys and/or give guys a few more weeks and those are usually the guys who struggle the most in that first playoff game.”

When Brock Purdy steps on the field, it’ll be his fist playoff game. The seventh-round, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ rookie has gone 2-0 in his two starts and has thrown for 678 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. It makes sense getting him as many reps as possible for the playoff push.

Outside of Purdy, the 49ers’ have been strong on both sides of the ball. They rank first in total defense (286.1 yards per game) and seventh in total offense (362.9 YPG). As San Francisco tries to make a run to the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan is ensuring that every player is ready for the postseason push.