By Enzo Flojo

The San Francisco 49ers are riding high on a seven-game winning streak after they beat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on the road in Week 15. At 10-4, the 49ers still have a shot at stealing either the No. 2 or even the No. 1 spot in the NFC. They can move up in the standings by winning against a team in the playoff hunt, the Washington Commanders. San Francisco will host the Commanders in Week 16. A win will enable the 49ers to potentially tie with the Minnesota Vikings in second place in the NFC. Here are our 49ers Week 16 predictions as they take on the Commanders.

Fans of defensive football would probably like this game between the Commanders and the 49ers. Both teams have impressive defenses, of course. The 49ers are ranked first in the fewest points and yards allowed per game. The 49ers have also been on a winning streak, recently securing the NFC West title with their victory over the Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Commanders are top 10 in the fewest passing yards allowed and top 4 in the fewest rushing TDs allowed.

Much of the recent focus for the 49ers has been on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who has been performing exceptionally well in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite currently using their third-string quarterback, the 49ers still have a chance to compete for one of the top seeds in the NFC. That is thanks in part to the injury of Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the 49ers in their Week 16 game against the Commanders.

4. DE Nick Bosa finds Taylor Heinicke

When Chase Young returns for the Washington Commanders, the team would love for him to play like Nick Bosa. The former college teammates had a lot in common despite being different players. Young was selected second overall in 2020, while Bosa was selected second overall in 2019. Unfortunately, both suffered ACL tears in their respective second NFL seasons. Bosa is a force on every snap and is now the front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Dealing with Bosa may take up much of the Commanders’ day.

That said, we don’t think Washington can shut Bosa out of the pocket. He should find Taylor Heinicke for a sack in this game.

3. QB Brock Purdy goes over 230 yards

Rookie QB Brock Purdy has performed well as a replacement for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Even without Deebo Samuel in Week 15, Purdy threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle. Keep in mind that the 49ers run game could potentially dominate in their matchup with Washington in Week 16. Still, Purdy has taken advantage of Kyle Shanahan’s system and utilized his playmakers. Guys like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have thrived with Purdy under center.

This week, however, he has been dealing with oblique and rib injuries sustained in Week 14 against Tampa Bay. Purdy was even limited in practice on Wednesday. He has reported feeling better this week compared to last week, but we hope he will be in good shape by the time they kick-off against the Commanders.

As long as Purdy is good to go, he should lodge more than 230 total yards along with two touchdowns.

2. RB Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers have maintained a seven-game winning streak despite the loss of Garoppolo and the use of third-stringer Brock Purdy. This success can largely be attributed to the performance of running back Christian McCaffrey (despite his Pro Bowl snub). Recall that they acquired him mid-season. So far this season, McCaffrey has amassed over 1,500 total yards and ten total touchdowns.

McCaffrey, the best all-around back in the NFL, and Shanahan seem like a combination made in heaven. It’s possible that McCaffrey is the most gifted running back Shanahan has ever coached. McCaffrey will have a greater-than-normal influence on the passing game with Deebo Samuel missing. With McCaffrey, the Commanders will have their hands full.

While Washington’s defense has been effective at stopping the run, McCaffrey will still pose a difficult challenge for them due to his agility and quickness. Additionally, his versatility as both a runner and receiver will also give Commanders head coach Ron Rivera some headaches.

1. 49ers get another big W!

To emerge victorious in this matchup against Washington, the 49ers must perform well on both offense and defense. They have a talent advantage over the Commanders and their defense has consistently demonstrated its ability to shut down any opponent. On offense, the 49ers have an abundance of playmakers that may overwhelm Washington’s defense.

The key is Purdy. If he is able to get the ball to these playmakers efficiently, Washington will need to be exceptionally strong defensively to remain in the race. As long as the 49ers avoid costly turnovers and maintain possession of the ball, they should be able to secure their eighth consecutive win.