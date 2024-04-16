Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to find their way back into the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but first, they will have to get through the league's Play-In Tournament after they finished as the seven seed in the Eastern Conference. Assuming they can do that, all eyes are going to be on Embiid, who has a lot to prove once again this postseason.
Despite all of his impressive individual accomplishments, Embiid hasn't had much success in the postseason, and some fans believe he goes out of his way to avoid playing against other star big men, most notably Nikola Jokic. The latter argument is admittedly a bit silly, and it's something Embiid's trainer Drew Hanlen recently took a second to debunk ahead of his big Play-In matchup against the Miami Heat.
“We just kind of laugh about it. He's played Jokic two times in the last two years and he had 47 (points), 18 (rebounds), and five (assists on Jan. 28, 2023. On Jan. 16, 2024), he had 41 (points), 10 (assists), and seven (rebounds). I don't know why you would duck somebody that you're averaging 45, 13, and eight against.” – Drew Hanlen, Sportskeeda
Joel Embiid looking to prove himself once again the NBA Playoffs
Embiid has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and they have frequently coincided with him missing out on his battles with Jokic. Some of these absences have been very last minute, or out of the blue entirely, which has led fans to believe that he's simply avoiding Jokic because he doesn't want to play against his fellow perennial MVP candidate.
Hanlen says that's simply not true, and looks at the numbers he's put against Jokic as evidence. In his two games against Jokic over the past two years, Embiid has dominated him. If he plays so well against the Denver Nuggets star big man, what reason would he have to willingly sit out games when they are supposed to face off against each other?
Whatever the reason may be, though, it's sometimes hard to ignore Embiid's absences against Jokic. An easy way to get this narrative to go away would be to simply play against him, or, he could always go win a championship, which is a pretty good way to shut the haters up too. Starting on Wednesday night against the Heat, Embiid will have a shot to do the latter, and maybe even bump into Jokic in a potential Finals matchup with the Nuggets.
The easiest way for Embiid to destroy these narratives once and for all is to simply go out and win, but that will be easier said than done given that the Sixers are fighting for their lives in the Play-In Tournament currently. Either way, it will be interesting to see what Embiid can accomplish, and you can bet fans will be tuning in if he somehow ends up in the Finals against Jokic and the Nuggets.