Kevin Durant has played alongside a lot of great players, and while he never technically played with Jamal Crawford, they were teammates during the 2018-19 season with the Brooklyn Nets while Durant was recovering from a torn Achilles injury. They may not have played together, but it's clear that Durant has a lot of respect for Crawford.

Crawford is known as one of the best sixth men in the NBA, as he won the award three times throughout his career. Crawford was never the best player on the floor, but he was OK with that, and made it his goal to be as much of a veteran presence as he could for his teammates. Durant gave Crawford his flowers for how he conducted himself throughout his career, and even said he believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

"Just always giving words of encouragement [when I was a rookie in Seattle]… Just a true, true vet, somebody that I think deserves to be in the Hall of Fame." Suns forward Kevin Durant showing love for Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford played a big part in helping the sixth man role become much more prominent in the NBA, and it was to the point where he was having an impact on guys like Kevin Durant who he wasn't even playing on the same team with. The NBA is a brotherhood of sorts, and Crawford made sure he was doing everything he could to give back to everyone he encountered during his time in the league.

Whether or not Crawford will find his way into the Hall of Fame remains to be seen, but he's got a few people in his corner that could help his candidacy out in a big way. As Durant enters the later stages of his career, it seems like he wants to take on a similar veteran role as the one Crawford has, and given his already massive impact on the game, the more help Durant is willing to provide to folks in the NBA, the better.