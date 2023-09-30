Jason Kidd is the current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, but during his playing days he was one of the best point guards in the league. After retirement, he was recognized as one of the greatest players to ever play the game being named to NBA's top 75 team and being inducted in to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. It's safe to say Kidd knows a thing or two about being a successful guard in the NBA. One player who has had his Basketball Hall of Fame credentials debated among fans and media alike is Jamal Crawford. Crawford was a perennial Sixth Man of the Year and Jason Kidd recently gave his take on his Hall of Fame prospects via NBA reporter Landon Buford.

Hall of Famer Jason Kidd on whether @JCrossover should be a first ballot Hall of Famer next year: "When talked about Jamal Crawford and the career that he's had, they should name the Sixth Man of The Year Award after him, and also he should be a Hall of Famer," @RealJasonKidd… pic.twitter.com/n2DFHGoYUa — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) September 29, 2023

“When you talk about Jamal Crawford and the career that he's had, they should name the Sixth Man of the Year Award after him,” Kidd said. “And also, he should be a Hall of Famer.”

Crawford in turn took to social media to convey his thoughts on Kidd's high praise.

Wow…

One of the greats.

Humbled 🙏🏾 https://t.co/d5wWinaZAL — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 30, 2023

Jamal Crawford's prospects for the Basketball Hall of Fame have seemingly soared in recent months with various current and former players believing he should get in. Crawford played 20 years in the NBA and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award a NBA record three times (2014, 2016, 2018).

Crawford holds career averages of 14.6 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists with shooting splits of 41 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.