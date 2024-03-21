Earlier this month, Arc System Works teased the upcoming character for Season 3 of Guilty Gear Strive. The wait is now over, as it has been officially revealed that A.B.A. will be making her way to Guilty Gear Strive as its newest character.
Guilty Gear Strive A.B.A. Release Date: March 26, 2024
For starters, let's talk about when A.B.A. will arrive in the game. A.B.A. arrives in Guilty Gear Strive on March 26, 2024. Players who want to unlock her will need to buy Season Pass 3 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.
A.B.A.'s profile on the Guilty Gear website as such:
A homunculus born in a laboratory called Flask. She’s given the name Paracelsus to an axe closely resembling a key, and treats him as her husband.
Due to her solitary upbringing in the laboratory, she is extremely shy around new people. She’s still emotionally immature, and shows a deeply jealous and possessive side when it comes to Paracelsus. She may come off as belligerent, but this is only to cover for her timidity. She maintains a base level of consideration and sympathy for others.
She first sets out on a journey to find a human body for her spouse, Paracelsus. Now, concerned about the recent changes to his appearance, she is investigating the cause of his transformation.
Paracelsus himself has his description, which reads:
A.B.A’s weapon as well as husband (according to her).
In actuality, he is a magical battle axe named Flament Nagel. His brainwashing has led many warriors to their deaths on the battlefield during the Crusades. His thirst for violence would drive his wielder to fight until their bloody end, with no distinction between friend or foe.
After the Crusades, he encounters A.B.A, accompanying her despite a seeming distaste for her constant advances. Throughout their time together, he has begun to change shape from an axe into a key. A.B.A has yet to notice the change in heart he’s experienced along with this transformation.
While he’s grown accustomed to life outside of the battlefield, oddly enough he sometimes finds himself losing hold of his shape…?
The website gives her a 2-star rating on their Easy to Use scale, making her the easiest-to-use character amongst the Season 3 characters. Her playstyle is labeled as “Unique”, and seems to center around Paracelsus and his two forms.
Players who are interested in trying out A.B.A. for themselves can try her out for the entirety of the AWT Finals in Long Beach CA from March 21-23, 2024. Afterward, players will be able to unlock and play her on March 26, 2024.
That's all the information we have about A.B.A., the newest Season 3 character in Guilty Gear Strive.
