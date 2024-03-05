Arc System Works, publishers of Guilty Gear Strive, just announced that the new Season Pass 3 DLC character, alongside other relevant information. This includes information about the Arc World Tour (AWT) Finals 2023, and more.
🗣️ NEW GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- DLC SILHOUETTE
The 3rd DLC for Season Pass 3 is waiting for you at AWT23!
Who do you think it is? 👀
Tell us by using #GGSTGuessWho
You can find out and get the very first hands-on play test at #AWT23 !
Get your Tickets with the links below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ik9J6iCa1E
— Arc System Works America (@ArcSystemWorksU) February 29, 2024
As announced on the Arc System Works (ASW) America X (formerly Twitter), they will be revealing the new Season Pass 3 DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive. According to ASW, the reveal will happen during the ARC Live on March 20, 2024. Not only that, but the new character will also be playable for the first time as a sneak preview at the AWT Finals in Long Beach, CA from March 21-23, 2024.
No information has been made available yet regarding the upcoming character. ASW did, however, reveal a teaser for the upcoming character. The teaser features the upcoming character's silhouette, as well as the words “The next character is ready to rock.” Of course, players already have their theories regarding the new character. Guesses include A.B.A, Valentine (although this is unlikely), and Venom.
Players who want to attend the event and try the new character out can still purchase tickets to the event. If they so want, they can also get a Day 3 VIP package for $99, which includes a signed hat from Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari. It will also include an Exclusive Collector's Coin. Additionally, Day 3 VIP ticket holders will be able to access the AWT Finals 2023 reserved front-row seating area. There will also be a special concert for Day 3 attendees.
Additionally, ASW announced that the Arc World Tour will be making a return in 2024, with Guilty Gear Strive and Under Night in Birth II Sys: Celes competitions. This will be kicking off with the Evo Japan tournament, which will happen on April 27-29, 2024.
That's all the information we have so far about the new Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 DLC characters. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know. Additional information regarding the upcoming AWT Finals, including the brackets and the like, is available on the official website. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.