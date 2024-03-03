AC Milan grabbed a huge 1-0 victory over Lazio on Friday, but it didn't come without controversy. The visitors ended the match with just eight men and American Christian Pulisic was involved in two of the three incidents that led to the red cards. As a result, the winger received a flurry of death threats on social media following the Rossoneri's win, via ESPN.
First, Luca Pellegrini was issued two quick yellows for fouls on Pulisic before former Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi was handed a straight red due to his reaction to a Pulisic foul. As you can imagine, Lazio supporters weren't pleased with the USMNT standout and decided to vent their frustrations on him via social media. Absolutely unacceptable.
Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea last summer and has proven to be a key piece of Stefano Pioli's attack, contributing seven goals and six assists in 23 appearances, including 21 starts. The youngster struggled to find consistent minutes at Stamford Bridge but he's now getting the chance to showcase his abilities on a weekly basis.
Christian Pulisic can be a fiery player at times and honestly did a nice job of getting under the skin of Lazio. It clearly worked in Milan's favor. The Rossoneri are currently in third place in the table and just one point behind second-place Juventus, who lock horns with Napoli in a massive clash on Sunday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. Inter Milan appear to be running away with the Scudetto, sitting 12 points clear at the top.