As Young Sheldon‘s Season 7 finale nears, Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage age up in a cute social media video.
In a video posted on Young Sheldon's official TikTok, Armitage begins speaking into the camera from the sitcom set.
“So, apparently there's a new filter that shows what you look like when you grow up,” he began. “I don't know how accurate it's gonna be, let me try it on.”
He begins hitting the screen, acting as if he's tapping some buttons. The camera is covered before Parsons is revealed. He skeptically looks at the screen before reaching his conclusion.
“Hmm, [I'm] not sure about this,” Parsons began. “Oh! It changes your voice, too. Huh. I don't like it.”
Of course, this is a hilarious bit between the two actors. Parsons played the part of Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. Armitage assumed the role for CBS' prequel spin-off series, Young Sheldon.
This is the first post from the Young Sheldon account. Hopefully, as the final season reaches its conclusion, we get more TikToks with the cast and crew. The first video already amassed over 10 million views and over 1.9 million likes. If that isn't a sign to do more, I don't know what is.
What is Young Sheldon about?
Young Sheldon depicts the early life of the title character. It follows him as he goes through high school and college at a very young age.
The series was created in tandem by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. Lorre is best known for creating the likes of Two and a Half Men and Mom.
Iain Armitage plays the role of Sheldon Cooper. He leads the series alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Parsons also returns as the narrator of the series.
The Big Bang Theory prequel series premiered on September 25, 2017, and has been going strong since. Young Sheldon debuted whilst its parent series was still on the air. The Big Bang Theory didn't come to an end until May 16, 2019, so there was a good bit of overlap.
Seven total seasons of Young Sheldon have been produced, with the seventh being its final. The move was shocking, as even Armitage and Potts discussed being “ambushed” by the news of its cancellation.
However, the universe won't completely die with Young Sheldon ending. CBS also green-lit another spin-off series that will revolve around Georgie Cooper (Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they raise their young child.
The Big Bang Theory depicted the lives of two physicists, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). They live across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco), an aspiring actress. A lot of the episodes also feature Sheldon and Leonardo's geeky friends, Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg).