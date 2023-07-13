USMNT superstar Christian Pulisic is heading to a new professional home. After four seasons with Chelsea in the English Premier League, the American forward is taking his talents to Italy, joining AC Milan after a €22 million transfer. Before “Captain America” left London, though, he had a heartfelt message to Chelsea and its fans.

“I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone behind the scenes that made these last few years at Chelsea so special,” Pulisic captioned a picture of him kissing the Champions League trophy in 2021. “Lifting this trophy at the end of that wonderful champions league run will stick with me forever. Thank you for the memories.”

Christian Pulisic says his final farewell to the Blues 💙 (via cmpulisic/IG) pic.twitter.com/ycWpktv3Ia — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2023

Christian Pulisic came to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on an estimated £58 million transfer fee, making him the most expensive American soccer player of all time. He featured in 145 matches across all competitions for the Blues, netting 26 goals and tallying 21 assists.

While the young American was good at times in England, he never quite lived up to the hype, for reasons of his own doing and reasons outside of his control.

On Pulisic’s end, the new AC Milan player spent too much time injured and often lost his spot because of this when he was playing well. The USMNT star also never became an elite finisher or assist man in the Premier League.

On the Blues’ end, the team went through three managers (Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Lampard again) while Pulisic was on the side, and none did a great job developing him. Also, in addition to signing the Hershey, PA native in 2019, the team added nine other forwards (Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noni Madueke, and David Datro Fofana), which left little time for them all to play.

Now Pulisic heads to Italy, where the club, AC Milan, and the league should fit him better.