USMNT sensation Christian Pulisic showcased his brilliance, scoring a stunner for AC Milan in a Serie A showdown against Monza, reported by GOAL. Pulisic not only found the net but also set up Olivier Giroud for a crucial goal in a dramatic finale on Sunday.

In a thrilling turn of events, Pulisic seized the opportunity on the right side of Monza's box, creating space for himself and unleashing a top-corner rocket, leveling the score at 2-2. The US international had already made his mark by providing a vital headed assist for Giroud, reducing the deficit earlier in the game.

TAKE A BOW, CHRISTIAN PULISIC! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pXZiAX7fJ0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 18, 2024

Just when it seemed Christian Pulisic's goal had secured a crucial point for the Rossoneri, Monza delivered a heartbreaking blow with a 90th-minute goal, clinching a 3-2 victory. Despite VAR review raising hopes for Milan, the goal stood, leaving them in disbelief. To add insult to injury, Monza struck again, sealing the match 4-2 and snatching all three points.

This defeat dealt a severe setback to AC Milan's Serie A title aspirations, as they now find themselves trailing league leaders Inter by a daunting 11 points. With their title hopes hanging by a thread, AC Milan shifts their focus to Thursday's Europa League play-off clash against Rennes, where they hold a comfortable 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg. The road ahead is challenging, but the Rossoneri are determined to bounce back from this setback and keep their European dreams alive.

