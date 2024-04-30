Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has been an enigma on the court who can be reliable in the clutch. However, George has also been criticized for not being able to deliver under the bright lights in the playoffs.
In Game 4, the Clippers star let his game do the talking, partnering with James Harden when it mattered to help hold off a furious late Dallas Mavericks rally.
Paul George a lovable or reclusive cat, according to Bill Simmons
Podcaster Bill Simmons noticed the pattern in George's game, too, and pointed this observation by likening him to a domesticated pet, who either craves the attention and spotlight or becomes reclusive and shies away from the bright lights and crowd, via The Bill Simmons Podcast.
“Paul George is like a cat,” Simmons said. “He'll jump on your lap every once in a while, he's super lovable. [But] other times, you're like: ‘Where's Paul George?' ‘Oh, he's in the garage.”
However, longtime listeners of Bill Simmons said that he has used this description at least once before. Particularly on Andrew Wiggins, who also showed certain traits of wilting under pressure.
He does the cat bit periodically.. was Wiggins before which is way more apt https://t.co/IBn8VFJ9uL
— Aquarius Nostradamus (@Stillenigmatic) April 29, 2024
Clutch Paul George performance ties series at 2-2
George amassed 33 points in the game, including a 7-for-10 clip from beyond three-point arc as part of his 11-for-19 shooting in Game 4. The Clippers held off a furious turnaround by the Mavericks from 31 points down to pull off a 116-111 win to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.
This was in stark contrast to his paltry Game 3 performance of just seven points on just 3-for-11 shooting from the field in the 101-90 loss that gave the Mavs a momentary 2-1 edge in the series.
George forms part of the Clippers' vaunted trio with Harden and Kawhi Leonard. However, Leonard has been nursing a knee injury that caused him to play limited minutes in their Game 2 loss and then was scratched from the lineup in their last two games.
LA will need George to be much more like his Game 4 self than the Game 3 version who was hiding out “in the garage.” It doesn't seem as if Leonard will be back anytime soon, so it's on PG-13 and The Beard to get the Clippers past Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.