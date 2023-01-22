Heading into his match against Action Andretti on AEW Rampage, Daniel Garcia was confident as all heck.

He was awarded new black leather pants from Sammy Guevara, had the whole JAS hyping him up, and was even given a chance to form a tag team with Chris Jericho on Dynamite in a match against Andretti and Ricky Starks under the, um, interesting nickname “Garciacho,” should he have beaten AEW’s newest signee in their singles match. Certainly Garcia, the current PWG World Champion, was riding high, so much so, in fact, that before the match went live, he decided to tweet out a video suggesting that after taking a particularly brutal L on national television, Andretti will be flipping burgers at McDonald’s, presumably because his professional wrestling career was over.

Confident stuff, right? Well, Garcia should have thought things through – especially since it was a pre-tapped show – as he not only didn’t destroy Andretti but actually lost the match clean to the high-flying Philadelphian. Needless to say, Garcia looked rather foolish, as there’s nothing more embarrassing than someone calling their shot and then missing it, but the real egg on his face didn’t come until after the match was wrestled, as Andretti kept the receipts and responded with a McDonalds-inspired clapback.

Me cooking up McAssWhoopings 🤣🍔 https://t.co/RLIOLJn3Kt — Action Andretti (@ActionAndretti) January 21, 2023

“Me cooking up McA**Whoopings,” goodness gracious Andretti, with such exceptional cooking skills, maybe you should be working at McDonald’s… then again, considering Andretti is one of the few men in AEW with a winning record against the JAS, it’s probably a good thing that Tony Khan signed him up before McDonald’s corporate could field a competitive offer, as his initial run in the promotion has been a resounding success.