By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Action Andretti is on a roll in AEW; since scoring a huge morale victory over QT Marshall back in October, Andretti has defeated Chris Jericho, signed an AEW contract, and been the talk of the town ever since. He’s been featured in stories across the internet, appeared on Busted Open Radio, and even *spoiler alert* won a pair of matches on AEW Dark during the most recent round of December tapings.

So naturally, when Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Chris Jericho – wearing his best late WCW Sting Cosplay – came out to interrupt Ricky Starks’ promo during the opening segment of Dynamite, initially to offer the “Stroke Dady” a spot in the Jericho Appreciation Society and then to sick Jake Hager – and his hat – on the unsuspecting champion, it was only a matter of time before Andretti flew down the ramp, and absolutely laid into the entire JAS, hitting Jericho with a split legged moonsault.

A fun first segment, right? Totally, the crowd liked it, as have fans online, and really the only person who may be a tad disappointed in the decision to throw Action back into the fire 0nce more has to be Jim Cornette, as it sort of ruins his narrative that Andretti will be stuck on Dark and Dark Elevation after his huge moment. That’s right, for those who don’t recall, Cornette took to his podcast to discuss Andretti’s television debut and needless to say, wasn’t exceptionally high on his prospects moving forward.

“He may be a good kid, I don’t know how old he is, like I said, he’s probably not going to get a lot bigger,” Cornette said (h/t Sportskeeda). “But right now you can tell that he’s doing the same sh*t that everybody else does in the independent matches, running up and down the ropes and flipping and things. But he’s not ready to be even be Daniel Garcia in this environment, he’s in way over his head. We will probably never see him again on Dynamite, he’ll be on Dark or Elevation now that he’s signed, but you’ve got to do something with him.”

Welp, it took less than 15 minutes for Andretti to break Cornette’s projection, but hey, don’t worry Corney; Action is used to blowing past expectations, so really, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

With great publicity comes great exposure for Action Andretti in AEW.

High off yet another Dynamite-stealing moment, Andretti met up with Tony Schiavone backstage to have a formal interview about his arrival in AEW. What, Schiavone asked, does it feel like to do the unthinkable and become the talk of the town across the professional wrestling world?

“Yes, Tony, like you said, last week here on Dynamite, I did the unthinkable, the impossible, something that some are saying is the biggest upset of the decade,” Shanahan said. “I defeated ‘The Ocho,’ Chris Jericho in the middle of that ring. And ever since, Tony, my life hasn’t been the same; I have been getting an overwhelming amount of support and love from all of the AEW fans, and it feels amazing. And while all of that is good for me, I knew the Appreciation Society, I knew they wouldn’t just let their leader get beat by some rookie and not have built up frustration and anger that they would be willing to take out on whomever and whenever. And tonight. They decided to take that anger out of Ricky Starks. But Tony, I was out there, and I had Starks back! I had his back because-”

Before Andretti could finish his thought, who but Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, the team maybe still known as 2point0 decided to give props to AEW’s new wunderkind.

“Calm down, calm down, we’re here to give you a compliment, kid,” Parker said. “You’re on a hot streak.”

“A real hot streak, some would even say you’re on fire!” Menard added.

On fire… does “Daddy Magic” mean *boom* fireball to the face of Andretti courtesy of “The Ocho,” who clearly isn’t accepting his L with grace. No, it looks like Andretti-Jericho is a feud with legs, and Starks may just be a part of it too. Boy howdy, talk about an interesting twist to a story some – see above – thought was nothing more than a one-off; it’s clear Andretti is going to be part of AEW in one form or another until either this current angle runs its course or creative runs out of things for him to do. Fortunately, he’s paired up with Jericho, a man who has tried about a half-dozen angles this year and will seemingly never run out of outlets for his creativity.